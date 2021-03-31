ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $83,922.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 642,549.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

