Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,884 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chegg by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chegg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

