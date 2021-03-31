Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

