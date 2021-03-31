Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $83,788,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.11. 361,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. The company has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

