Chevron (CVX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

3/23/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Chevron had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $130.00.

3/8/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CVX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.79. 8,898,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

