Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CHWY opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. Chewy has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

