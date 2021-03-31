Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

CHWY stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.71. 22,357,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,426. Chewy has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chewy by 2,280.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 16,241.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 100,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chewy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

