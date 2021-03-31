Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.38, but opened at $88.60. Chewy shares last traded at $91.79, with a volume of 11,088 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.58.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

