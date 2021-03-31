Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $735.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

