Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.