Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $9.23. Chimerix shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 4,334 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $819.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

