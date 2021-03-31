China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 3.28.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

