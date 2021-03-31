China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Short Interest Update

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CIWT remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. China Industrial Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
About China Industrial Waste Management
