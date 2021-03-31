China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Short Interest Update

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CIWT remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. China Industrial Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

About China Industrial Waste Management

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage.

