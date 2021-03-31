Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 9%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares fell 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 2,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.