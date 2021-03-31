Chonk Price Up 272.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 102% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 272.4% against the US dollar. One Chonk token can now be bought for approximately $388.55 or 0.00656411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $15.15 million and $3.01 million worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 491,379% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.