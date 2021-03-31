ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Update

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

