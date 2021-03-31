Chromia Price Hits $0.41 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $176.60 million and approximately $105.05 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

