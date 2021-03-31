CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. CHS has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

