Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $187.00 at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $158.01. 121,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,743. Chubb has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.