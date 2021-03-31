CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.86 and a 1 year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

