CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.75.

PLC stock traded up C$2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.09. The company had a trading volume of 235,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.16. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$32.54. The stock has a market cap of C$947.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68.

In other news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at C$341,738.35.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

