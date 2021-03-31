CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$40,125.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 53,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,137,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,603,200.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, March 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,630.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 54,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$39,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,380.00.

On Monday, March 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, March 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,564.00.

On Monday, March 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 53,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,510.00.

On Friday, February 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,541.00.

Shares of MBA stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

