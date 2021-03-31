Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,064,712 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for approximately 6.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Ciena worth $78,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,444. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

