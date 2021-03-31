Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.81. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 25,107,725 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIDM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter worth $80,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

