Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Cipher token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $45,900.65 and $149,239.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069411 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

