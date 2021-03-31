Citadel (CTL) Hits Market Cap of $182,438.80

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $182,438.80 and approximately $11.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

