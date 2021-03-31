Citigroup Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $287.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.64.
NYSE:RE traded down $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.37. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $3,832,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
