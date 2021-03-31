Citigroup Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $287.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.64.

NYSE:RE traded down $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.37. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $3,832,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

