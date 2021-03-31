Citigroup Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $140.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,697. Primerica has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average of $132.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primerica by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

