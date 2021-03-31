Citigroup Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $130.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,407. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

