Citigroup Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $62.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 40,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

