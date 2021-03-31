Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz Sells 1,110 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Citrix Systems stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,463. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.