Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz Sells 1,110 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,463. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

