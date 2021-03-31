Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $100,731.75 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.68. 26,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,463. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

