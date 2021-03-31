Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 11,901 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $188,868.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $167,896.30.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

