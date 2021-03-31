Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.