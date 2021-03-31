CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.38. 15,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,293,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

