Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

CCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $851.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

