Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.16.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

