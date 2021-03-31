ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,390,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

Shares of EMO stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

