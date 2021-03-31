ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,754,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,015. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

