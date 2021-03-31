ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,083,000.

NYSE CTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 15,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,504. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

