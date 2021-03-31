ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Head-To-Head Review

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and GenMark Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 36.08 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -46.62 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.97 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.33

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GenMark Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ClearPoint Neuro and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.75%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $22.01, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats GenMark Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

