Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $810,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $310,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 272.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 970,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

