Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $18.47. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 16,865 shares changing hands.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

