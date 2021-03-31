CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $5,134.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014785 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,609,497 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

