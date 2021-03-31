Cloudbric Hits Market Cap of $17.34 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $602,501.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00634677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

