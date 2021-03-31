Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,002 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,455.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,805 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $39,630,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

