Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.6% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.01. 63,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,681. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.