Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.71 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

