CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 482 ($6.30) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 164.90 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 422.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 384.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

