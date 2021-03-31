CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of CMC Materials worth $44,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

CMC Materials stock opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.